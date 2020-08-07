Loudoun Co. private school previews plan to reopen for in-person learning

FOX 5 is getting an inside look at a Loudoun County private school planning to reopen for in-person learning this fall as demand is increasing for families who want a physical option.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Loudoun School for Advanced Studies has poured nearly $150,000 into technology and safety upgrades including a thermal body temperature scanner and a U-V air filter that is advertised to eliminate viruses, according to school founder Deep Sran.

"I think this is the safest school building in the country right now," Sran said.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

Sran says enrollment is expected to nearly double this fall from the end of last school year with many of the new families coming from Loudoun and Montgomery County public school systems, which have decided to start the school year with virtual-only learning.

Advertisement

"We’re looking at about 80 for this year so we’re probably doubling the student population when you look at returning students," said Sran.

The private 6th-12th grade school, where tuition runs about $30,000 per year, will require masks and social distancing as well.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything You Need to Know

In nearby Stafford County, several staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to school this week for an in-person new teacher training.

As public schools have opened in other parts of the country, pictures have emerged of students with few masks and hardly any social distancing.

MORE RESOURCES:

Your coronavirus questions answered

Coronavirus: Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

How to help during the coronavirus pandemic