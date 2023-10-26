Lorton man allegedly assaults dog, rams cars, and leads police on wild 12-mile chase before crashing

A Lorton man is behind bars after police say he assaulted a dog, threatened to kill its owner and sped away, ramming several cars in a residential neighborhood.

On Tuesday, officers from the Fairfax County Police Department's Franconia district arrested Daniel John Sol, 30, after being called to Eaton Wood Place in Lorton where Sol had allegedly committed the crimes.

When police arrived just after 4 p.m., the suspect immediately took off in his 2017 Toyota Yaris. The department said the chase lasted 12.5 miles, and ended when Sol crashed into a tree. There were no reported injuries from the crash.

Daniel Jon Sol, 30, of Lorton Photo via Fairfax County Police Department

Sol is now facing several charges, including animal cruelty, attempted malicious wounding, three counts of assault on law enforcement/fire/medical services, and driving under the influence.

He's being held without bond at the Adult Detention Center in Fairfax County.