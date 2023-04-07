Lori Vallow murder trial day 5: Jury finalized

The trial for the so-called "Doomsday mom" is starting to pick up in Idaho as the jury has been finalized and seated.

Lori Vallow is in court for the murders of her two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

12 jurors and six alternates were needed ahead of Monday's opening statements.

42 potential jurors were selected, and the prosecution and defense used peremptory challenges Friday morning to narrow down the pool to the final 18, which consists of 10 men and eight women.

The main 12 jurors have not been chosen yet.

On Thursday, it was decided that Kay Woodcock, JJ Vallow's grandmother, could be allowed inside the Ada County courthouse for the trial.

The presiding judge ruled that Woodcock could represent the slain boy in the court for the entire trial, even though she will take the stand as a witness.

Vallow’s lawyers had argued that because JJ was adopted, the Woodcocks were not legally grandparents, and should be excluded.

While under Idaho law, Kay did not qualify as an immediate family member, but JJ was adopted by Charles Vallow and Lori Vallow in 2014. When Charles died, Kay was next in line to represent.

As for JJ's grandfather, Larry Woodcock, he was excluded since he is on the witness list. However, he can be in the courtroom when there isn’t testimony going on, or if he is done testifying.

"For the first time in weeks, I truly am relaxed," said Larry Woodcock. "The biggest single issue we’ve had, obviously, is that were we going to be allowed in court. Last night, before I went to sleep, I prayed for at least an hour, and I prayed for the wisdom of the court, the wisdom of the judge, for protection of everybody, and I just - I asked for some peace."

Tylee, meanwhile, will be represented by Vallow's sister. As for Vallow's oldest son, Colby Ryan, he is considered to be a sibling to JJ and Tylee, and will be allowed in court.

Vallow is ready to stand trial for the murder of her two kids, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She's also accused of conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, who died in her sleep.

Tammy was married to Chad Daybell, a fictional author who wrote about doomsday stories.

Investigators say Lori and Chad were in the midst of an affair when these tragedies unfolded. They met at a 2018 conference for "doomsday peppers," and police say they made it a mission to rid the world of zombies and prepare for the second coming of Christ, identifying the three victims as dark spirits.

Lori left Arizona with her kids to be closer to Chad in the fall of 2019, and Chandler Police allege that she conspired in the murder of her fourth husband Charles Vallow - the start of a trail of death.