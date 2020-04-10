Looking for love during social distancing? DC Fray says they have an answer

Social distancing for a lot of us means social isolation.

Let’s face it—it means no social life.

Traditional dating has reached a standstill during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But popular online dating platforms like Bumble, Tinder and Hinge all are recording record usage during the pandemic.

People are looking for love now more than ever.

DC Fray founder Robert Kinsler believes he has the solution.

On Friday night, the recreational activities platform debuted its online speed dating platform.

For $10, Kinsler says users will get a certain number of one-on-one dates. Through Zoom meetings, users will have to answer some ice-breaking questions before talking with each other. After some time, users move on to the next date.

“People still need to engage,” says Kinsler. “They still need to connect. They still need a sense of community. So anything that we can do to help through this crazy time.”

You can sign up at www.dcfray.com.

The speed dating will run every Friday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. from now until May 29.

