Longtime Alexandria crossing guard honored during Crossing Guard Appreciation Week

A longtime crossing guard is being recognized for her decades of hard work in Virginia Wednesday.

Cora Reed has worked for nearly 50 years with the Alexandria City Public School system.

Many of those years have been spent keeping kids safe outside Lyles-Crouch Traditional Academy.

On Tuesday, parents, students and officials celebrated Reed for her hard work and endless days patrolling the intersections outside the school – many times in the rain and cold. Many children gave her cards as they made their way to class and a giant banner was displayed near the school.

"I just get out there and try to do the best I can," Reed told FOX 5's Bob Barnard. She said she has always felt appreciated by the families and students.

Crossing guards across the D.C. region are being recognized for their work all week during Crossing Guard Appreciation Week