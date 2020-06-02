Long lines prompt Maryland voting centers to stay open late

Elections officials in Maryland say they’re keeping voting centers open longer due to an unusually high voter turnout.

They specified that the centers would remain open long enough to accommodate those in line – they did not indicate when they might officially close.

Officials had strongly suggested that voters cast their ballots through the mail amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Likewise, COVID-19 social distancing requirements limited the number of voters permitted in each center, creating a backup.

The board of elections says it is releasing the results of local elections only in the counties where the voting centers have closed.

FOX 5 will have Maryland’s complete results as soon as they’re available.

