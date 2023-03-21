Lollapalooza 2023 lineup: Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers among summer fest headliners

Lollapalooza has revealed its 2023 lineup.

Headliners for the four-day music extravaganza include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975 and Tomorrow X Together.

In an announcement Tuesday, Lolla organizers announced the artists slated to play this year’s festival, running Aug. 3-6 in Grant Park. More than 170 acts are scheduled across nine stages. Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Food from more than 30 local vendors will be available. The festival merch tent will also return.

Also returning this year is the hugely popular Kidzapalooza, the "interactive music playground" on the festival grounds, with its own daily lineup of family-friendly performances, music and dance workshops and a whole lot of kids’ activities.

General view of the crowd on day 2 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 29, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Here is the four-day pass structure for this year’s festival (starting prices listed). A presale for all four-day passes begins at 10 a.m. March 23 at lollapalooza.com. Single-day tickets go on sale at a later date. Kids 10 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.

Four-day general admission: $365+

Four-day general admission plus: $675+

Four-day VIP: $1,500+

Four-day platinum: $4,350+

Here’s the full lineup: