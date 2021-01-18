LOCATED: Amber Alert canceled after 5-year-old abducted from Charlottesville safely located, authorities say

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - UPDATE: Authorities say 5-year-old Bricen Kent Mwanawabene has been safely located. Kerlie Johnson Gage has been taken into custody.

A previous version of the story appears below:

Police have issued an Amber Alert after a 5-year-old was reportedly abducted from a home in Charlottesville on Sunday.

They believe the child is "in extreme danger."

Virginia State Police say they’ve issued the alert on behalf of Charlottesville police.

The child was last seen at 1528 Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.

The child is named Bricen Kent Mwanawabene. He is a Black male, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-years-old, 3 feet tall, and weighs 45 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a grey long sleeved shirt, blue jeans, blue puff coat, blue stocking cap and black and green light up shoes.

The child is believed to have been abducted by Kerlie Johnson Gage. Gage is a Black female, with black hair and brown eyes.

She is 5-foot-4 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.

Gage was last seen driving a 1997 Red Honda CRV, VA tag UMM-2229.

If you have information you can share with law enforcement, call 434-977-4000.