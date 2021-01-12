Amber Alert issued in Virginia after 7-month-old abducted from Louisa County

article

The Virginia State Police have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Louisa County Sheriff's Office after a 7-month-old boy was abducted over they weekend.

Police say Killian Briers was last seen in Louisa on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

He may be traveling with 35-year-old Lauren Lloyd in a white 2008 Honda Accord with Virginia tags that read UJY6994.

Killian is described as a white male who is around 19 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police describe Lloyd as a white female who is 5-foot-3 inches tall and around 165 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, contact the Louisa County Sheriff's Office at 1-540-967-1234 or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.