LOCATED: 8-year-old missing boy from DC located, say police

UPDATE: Police say Savion McQueen has been located. A previous version of the story appears below:

D.C. Police are concerned after an 8-year-old boy went missing in a Southeast neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Savion McQueen was last seen on surveillance video at 5 a.m. in the 2900 block of Nelson Street, SE, leaving his apartment building with a 17-year-old female. FOX 5 has learned the boy apparently knows the teen from the neighborhood.

Savion's mom Bernadette McQueen says she realized he was missing when she went to wake him up and he wasn’t in his bedroom.

With every hour that ticks by, Savion's family is getting more desperate.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Bernadette received a phone call saying her son was on a MetroBus. She came out of their house screaming and detectives took off, but it turned out to be a false lead.

Savion is 4'7" and weighs 80 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police say he may need medication.

If you can have information on Savion's whereabouts, contact police at (202) 727-9099.