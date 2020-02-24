Located: 14-year-old girl from Hyattsville area of Prince George’s County found, police say

UPDATE: Police say Katherine Salazar has been located in good health

A previous version of the story appears below:

Katherine Salazar (Prince George’s County Police)

Authorities in Prince George's County are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl from the Hyattsville area.

Katherine Salazar was last seen around 10:15 a.m. Sunday, February 23 in the 1800 block of Metzerott Road.

Police say Katherine is 5-feet-tall and 100 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call 301-937-0910 or 301-699- 2601.