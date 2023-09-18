Local police departments explore new recruiting efforts, look to Latino communities to pick up staff

Police departments across the country have been reporting serious staffing shortages in the wake of the pandemic and of course, the summer of 2020, which saw the beginnings of the "Defund the Police" movement and brought unprecedented animus down on officers and departments.

As communities struggle with rising crime, one police department in the DMV is taking a new approach, planning to recruit from Puerto Rico as part of their efforts to pick up staffing.

FOX 5 is told recruiters with the Prince George’s County Police Department will be going to Puerto Rico soon and also plan to visit the Puerto Rican Day parade in Philadelphia later this month but they’re not only recruiting from the island — they’re seeking out all Spanish-speaking and bilingual potential recruits.

PGPD is reaching out to the entire Latino population in the DMV and surrounding areas, posting Spanish advertisements in the region while also reaching out to those with interest as far as Texas and Tennessee.

It’s an effort to recruit and also serve the county’s growing Spanish-speaking population.

FOX 5 asked Prince George’s leaders why someone would want to move from the island of Puerto Rico to Maryland.

"Prince George’s County is truly a great place to work. I’m proud that I’ve worked here for 17 years – it’s been a completely awesome experience from start to finish. We have so much great to offer, FedEx Field behind us. We have so many different benefits top in the state if not in the country in my opinion," PGPD Captain Nicholas Collins said.

Departments across the region are changing recruitment tactics to pick up their ranks again. FOX 5 spoke with Fairfax County’s leaders, Montgomery, and D.C. to see what they’re all doing.

For example, D.C. police have been recruiting on New York City subways and bumped their hiring bonus to $25,000. Montgomery County has a $20,000 bonus. Area leaders say it’s working and that their numbers are up.

Different departments are also offering other incentives like take-home cars and retirement benefits but base salaries are obviously a key factor here as well. Here’s a look at some across the area:

That competitive salary could be giving Fairfax County police a leg up. The police chief highlighted some recent success on social media just last week, saying they had 30 new participants start their 10-week academy.

Department heads told FOX 5 they’re working to build diverse, multilingual forces. And Arlington County’s Chief Public Defender says it’s the younger generation he believes who are more empathetic to issues like mental health crises and therefore can be an asset to departments going forward.

When it comes to recruiting those younger generations, PGPD highlights that they understand the importance placed on personal time and avoiding burnout, so they don’t have forced overtime like other departments but say you can still make significant overtime money elsewhere, like working events at FedEx Field events.

"Policing has definitely changed a lot. It’s evolving, I think it’s growing. I think it’s more community involved, so I’m pretty excited about joining and being a part of this because I know I’m going to be the change that is already happening," PGPD recruit Jermya Moody told FOX 5.

PGPD says they’re about 300 to 350 short of getting to 1786.

Right now, most jurisdictions say their recruiting numbers are up with both younger recruits and people choosing police as a second career.