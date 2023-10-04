Local leaders weigh virtual vs. in-person public hearings post-COVID

Is it time to pull the plug on local governments doing public business online?

One of the top elected officials in the DMV told FOX 5 that the explosion of online public hearings is hurting public access to the people they elect.

The issue is that the COVID public health emergency ended back in May. But you wouldn’t know it at times based on how many local governments continue to hold virtual public hearings, instead of showing up in person.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrlich told FOX 5 he believes it’s gone too far.

The D.C. Council held a public health hearing Wednesday. Chairwoman Cristina Henderson was the only member in attendance. Last week, during a roundtable on appointing a new police chief it was a similar story.

In a weekly media briefing, County Executive Elrlich said politicians who don’t attend in person lose public contact, and the public loses access to politicians they elect. But in Prince George’s – where the county council has virtual participation for members with medical issues – one lawmaker says virtual participation, is better than no participation.

"The schedules don’t bend to one individual and as an executive, the schedules always bend to the executive. If they aren’t available, the meeting’s canceled. But for us? That’s not the case! If one of us can’t attend and there’s a quorum the show will go on," said Prince George's County Councilmember Krystal Oriadha.

"If you’re sitting in a legislative setting where you’re actually decision-making, I think it’s useful to see people," Elrich said. "I think expecting everybody to get on Zoom calls for these functions is wrong."

The National COVID Public Health Emergency ended back in May.

The office of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told FOX 5 the mayor has insisted that officials in her administration hold in-person meetings.