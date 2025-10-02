Local leaders across DMV react to government shutdown

The Brief Local government leaders are speaking out about the government shutdown. The government shutdown started at 12 a.m. on Oct 1. It's the first government shutdown in nearly seven years.



The government shutdown officially started on Wednesday, Oct. 1, after Congress failed to pass a funding measure before the 12 a.m. Wednesday deadline.

What we know:

A shutdown happens when Congress fails to pass all 12 appropriations bills or a continuing resolution.

When a government shutdown happens, the impact will not only be felt in the capital but across the nation as well.

What's impacted by a shutdown?:

A shutdown could affect travelers in several ways.

Air traffic control and Transportation Safety Administration workers are considered "essential," so they will continue working but will not be paid until the shutdown is over.

This could lead workers to decide not to come in, which will lead to delays and longer wait times.

Federal workers will not be paid as the shutdown goes on, and many government departments, such as the Department of Health and the Department of Commerce, have the most furloughed staff.

National Parks and Forests have been closed to visitors in past shutdowns, and employees were sent home. The National Park Service had not yet announced whether it would close its more than 400 sites across the U.S. to visitors. Park officials said Tuesday afternoon that contingency plans were still being updated and would be posted on the agency’s website.

As for the Smithsonian institutions, museums, research centers and the National Zoo will remain open through at least Monday, Oct. 6.

What they're saying:

Many local leaders have spoken about the government shutdown. Here is what they are saying:

Maryland Governor Wes Moore held a press conference on Wednesday where he commented on how the government shutdown could impact Maryland.

Moore called the shutdown "unnecessary" and stated that "the shutdown will directly hurt Maryland and directly hurt Marylanders."

He discussed three immediate actions that he and his team will be taking to protect Marylanders during this shutdown.

Moore also called on President Trump to "stop this shutdown" during his speech.

Dig deeper:

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser reaffirmed her commitment to keeping the District's government fully operational regardless of the federal government shutdown.

"A federal government shutdown will not shut down the DC Government," said Bowser. "DC will remain open, our students will be in class, our parks will be clean, our streets will be safe, and we will continue to function as a world-class city no matter what happens in Congress."

Chairman Phil Mendelson calls the shutdown disappointing and avoidable, but not surprising.

"The Republicans hold control of both houses of the legislature as well as the presidency. This is a problem of their own doing," Mendelson said. "But make no mistake, the District government will continue to function. The District is well-managed and we have funds in our coffers, so we will continue operations."

While the shutdown will undoubtedly impact those employed by the federal government, officials say that "local services will not be affected."