Wallet Hub has released their list of states with the fewest coronavirus restrictions.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The personal finance website said they complied the list using nine key metrics including whether there are limits on large gatherings, the presence of a "shelter-in-place" order and whether restaurants and bars have reopened.

Wallet Hub also looked at the requirement to wear a face mask in public, travel restrictions, statewide school restart dates, the reopening of non-essential businesses, the suspension or postponement of legislative sessions and the guidance on elective surgery and medical procedures.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

According to their list, South Dakota has the fewest COVID-19 restrictions, followed by Utah, North Dakota, Missouri and Idaho.

Advertisement

Maryland ranked number 40, Washington D.C. ranked 49 and Virginia ranked number 27. West Virginia ranks 23 Delaware ranks 41 on the list.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything You Need to Know