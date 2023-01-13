Expand / Collapse search

Lisa Marie Presley to be buried at Graceland next to her beloved son, Benjamin Keough

By Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of icon Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, will be buried at Graceland, her father's mansion. 

Lisa Marie, who died Thursday at the age of 54, will be laid to rest next to her beloved son Benjamin, her daughter Riley Keough’s rep confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

Lisa Marie was taken to a Los Angeles hospital Thursday after sheriff's deputies responded to a "not breathing call," authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Lisa and kids

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley and her children Benjamin Keough (R), Riley Keough (L), and her half-brother Navarone Garibaldi (back) attend the premiere of "Lilo and Stitch" at the El Capitan theatre in Hollywood on June 16, 2002. (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Fans gathered at Graceland in Memphis to honor the passing of Lisa Marie.

