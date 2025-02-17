Liquor store manager held at gunpoint in Prince George’s County robbery

The Brief A liquor store manager was robbed at gunpoint in Prince George's County last week. Two men allegedly stole the manager’s bag, car keys, and phone after threatening him with a gun. The manager ran back to his store and called the police after the suspects fled. Prince George's County police are investigating the robbery.



A liquor store manager says he is grateful to be alive after two men held him at gunpoint and robbed him in Prince George’s County.

Robbery investigation

The backstory:

The manager of Plaza Liquor had just finished his shift around 8:30 p.m. last Thursday and was walking to his car in the parking lot on the 6400 block of Marlboro Pike. He was carrying the day’s earnings, planning to deposit them in the bank the next morning.

Surveillance video captured the moment he reached his car, parked farther away from the storefront. Less than a minute after he got inside, another vehicle pulled up. Two suspects — seen in security footage — ran toward his car.

The manager says they pointed a gun at his head and demanded his bag, car keys, and phone. He did not resist, saying his life was worth more than his belongings.

The suspects took the items, got into their car, and drove off.

Shaken, the manager ran back inside Plaza Liquor and called Prince George’s County police.

Authorities are investigating and urging anyone with information to contact detectives.

As for the manager, he says he will no longer walk to his car carrying money or valuables and is considering alternative ways to deposit the store’s earnings.