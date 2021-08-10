Dozens displaced, several injured after lightning strike sparks Germantown apartment building blaze: officials

Montgomery County fire and rescue officials say a lightning strike sparked a two-alarm fire at a three-story apartment building in Germantown on Tuesday - displacing dozens, and injuring "several" people.

Officials have not indicated how severe the injuries are.

Crews responded to the scene at Millhaven Place shortly after 5 p.m.

They have not indicated whether anyone was injured, but the building sustained a partial collapse, according to a spokesperson.

All lanes on Great Seneca Highway between Mateny Road and Cottage Garden Drive are shut down while firefighters work to extinguish hot spots.

