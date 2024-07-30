A lighting strike damaged a home and caused a power surge that affected a Potomac, Maryland neighborhood on Monday, officials say.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Lightning strike damages home, causes power surges as storm sweeps through Maryland (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said crews were called to a home on Nantucket Terrace around 5 p.m. after smoke was seen coming from the electrical panel.

Piringer said the lighting strike triggered a power surge in several nearby homes. Utility crews de-energized power in the area as repairs were made.

No injuries were reported.

Severe thunderstorms moved across much of the Washington, D.C. region Monday evening, bringing heavy rain, lightning, and damaging wind.