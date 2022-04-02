Librarian being investigated for Holocaust reenactment replaced, according to DCPS

A librarian who was accused of forcing third grade students at a D.C. elementary school to reenact the Holocaust is being replaced, according to D.C. Public Schools.

The school system released a statement Friday after concluding an investigation into the incident at Watkins Elementary School in Southeast D.C.

The statement reads:

"D.C. Public Schools has supported the Watkins Elementary community on its journey of healing following an incident in December that was not aligned to our curriculum standards and did not reflect the values of DCPS. We seek to honor the confidentiality of investigations around alleged employee misconduct and any personnel information that may be associated with that. We can share that a thorough investigation was conducted and appropriate action taken as a result. The school leadership team is moving quickly to find a new librarian to serve their students."

The incident allegedly happened in December 2021. Students reported their then librarian, 61-year-old Kimberlynn Jurkowski, instructed them to reenact the Holocaust during a library lesson. A letter to parents also claimed that the librarian used anti-Semitic slurs.

Jurkowski denies that the reenactment happened, and has not provided any further comments on the investigation or the reported incident.