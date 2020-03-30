Liberty University: We're complying with Virginia's stay-at-home order

article

Virginia's governor has ordered all higher education institutions to stop any in-person instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The move is likely directed at Liberty University, which initially refused to stop on-campus teaching.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the policy Monday at a news conference.

The evangelical college in Lynchburg led by President Jerry Falwell Jr. has faced intense criticism over its decision to welcome students back to campus last week after the end of their spring break.

A spokesman said Monday that the only in-person instruction still happening on campus was flight instruction. He said that will now be suspended as well.

