LGBTQ+ Pride Events taking place this weekend across the DMV

A number of events will take place across the month of June commemorating LGBTQ+ Pride across DC, Maryland and Virginia. The largest event will of course be Capital Pride on Saturday, June 11th and the Festival on Sunday, June 12th but there will be some more local events in areas across our community this weekend.

When: Sunday, June 4th from 1pm-7pm

Where: Claude Moore Park

What to Expect: According to Loudoun Pride, 3,000 attendees and over 100 businesses will "share the fun celebrating the Queer community in Loudoun County." This is also the 20th anniversary of Equality Loudoun, the organization behind the festival.

Headliners expected to perform include The Reagan Years, Crash the Limo and a "Drag-stravaganza" featuring Anja Dick and more.

More info & tickets: https://www.eqloco.com/pride

When: Sunday, June 4rh from 10am-3pm

Where: National Harbor - On the Plaza

What to Expect: A walk to celebrate Pride in Prince George's County followed by a live DJ, face painting, gaming truck, and more.

More info & tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prince-georges-county-inaugural-pride-walk-tickets-619926044487

When: Saturday, June 3rd from 12pm-5pm

Where: Parade (beginning at 12pm) begins at West Street, Amos Garrett Boulevard to Calvert Street, Clay Street

Festival at West Street, between Calvert Street and Church Circle, The People’s Park, and adjacent parking lots

What to Expect: Performances from WhatEver Mike!, Honey Sol, Bryce Brown, L. Rodgers, C. Rafter, M.E.G.A. Dance Team and Priddy Music Academy.

An after-party event is also slated to take place at the Graduate Hotel.

More info: https://annapolispride.org/2023-parade-festival-resources/

When: Saturday, June 3rd from 2pm-5pm

Where: Market Square, 301 King. St - in front of Alexandria City Hall

What to Expect: "Collect Pride swag, enjoy music and food, make some art and get your face painted, pose for a Pride pic, and learn about LGBTQ+ inclusive services in Alexandria. Free and confidential health services and vaccines available.

More info: https://www.alexandriava.gov/LGBTQ

When: Saturday, June 3rd - Mini-market 12pm-6pm; drag show at 5pm

Where: Port City Brewing, 3950 Wheeler Ave., Alexandria

What to expect: "On June 3rd we are kicking off Pride Month at Port City! We start the day with a mini-market composing of 10+ vendors from 12-5pm. Be sure to join us that evening for a Drag Show in our brewhouse starting at 5pm. A portion of sales from the market and beer sales will be donated to our friends at AGLA ."

When: Saturday, June 3rd, 5pm-10pm

Where: Old Town Hall, 3999 University Drive., Fairfax

What to expect: "This collaborative event will kick off In Old Town Hall with informational vendors from both Mason campus and the NOVA area, as well as children’s activities, such as facepainting, Fairy Hair, crafts and more! Later in the evening, a warm welcome will be given by representatives from both the City of Fairfax and Mason, to commemorate this exciting new event. The event will conclude with a dance party featuring several drag queen performances throughout the evening."

More info: https://www.fairfaxva.gov/government/parks-recreation/special-events/fairfax-pride

When: Sunday, June 4th, 12pm-5pm

Where: Mountain Run Winery, 10753 Mountain Run Lake Road, Culpeper, VA 22701

What to expect: "Join us for Culpeper’s first Culpeper Pride Festival! Come to dance, sing, shop and enjoy the company of one another."

More info: https://www.culpeperpride.com/

When: Sunday, June 4th, 12pm-4pm

Where: Canal Place in downtown Cumberland, MD

What to expect: An event "filled with music, drag performances (from Marti Gould Cummings), and unity in our community. "

More info: http://www.cumberlandpride.org/festival-info

When: Saturday June 3rd, 10am-3pm

Where: Roosevelt Center @ Mother & Child Statute 113 Centerway

What to Expect: Parade, march, performances by musicians and drag queens; and MD Comptroller Brooke Lierman

More info: https://www.facebook.com/100086991980889/videos/196121053260680/

When: Saturday June 3rd & Sunday June 4th

Where: Various

More info: https://visitoldellicottcity.com/events/oec-pride/