Debbie Gibson and Shanice to appear at Capital Pride Concert

It's almost time for LGBTQ+ Pride season in the DMV with Capital Pride announcing "two classic acts" who will appear during the 2023 Capital Pride Concert on Sunday, June 11th.

Debbie Gibson got her start in music as a teenager and instantly became the youngest artist in history to write, produce, and perform a #1 hit, "Foolish Beat." Shanice became a Star Search champion at the age of 11 and at 14, released her first album but her 1991 hit, "I Love Your Smile" became an international pop sensation.

Shanice became the grand champion of Star Search at the ripe age of eleven. Her first album was released when Shanice was fourteen, but it was her worldwide smash, I Love Your Smile, a pop hit in 22 countries, that brought her a Grammy nomination, Germany's Golden Lion Award, and international stardom!

The Concert will take place in conjunction with the Capital Pride Festival on Sunday, June 11th as well. Both the Festival and Concert provide a full day of entertainment across three stages with international performers and local LGBTQ+ talent. The concert and festival are free to the public but those seeking a more exclusive experience can purchase a ticket for as little as $35 for pit access or $180 for a VIP experience. Capital Pride also announced DJ Tracy Young and DJ TwiN will appear as well.

"We are thrilled to bring these strong LGBTQ+ allies and music legends to our Capital Pride Concert Stage this year as we reflect on our heritage and prepare for our 50th Anniversary celebration concert for WorldPride in 2025! There is much more to come," stated Jerry Houston, PRIDE Radio Program Director and Capital Pride Entertainment Chair.

The popular Capital Pride parade will take place a day before on Saturday, June 10th.