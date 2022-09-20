'LEGO Masters' returns for third season with out-of-this-world premiere

"LEGO Masters" host Will Arnett says the LEGO-building talent on season three of the family-friendly FOX series is on another level.

"We have to challenge them more, you know, really make sure that we bring great challenges to them that are really going to showcase their talents. So it's kind of a lot of pressure on us," he explained. "And by us, I mean other people; not me."

The premiere episode combines incredible imaginations with out-of-this-world creations.

"NASA-themed, NASA-inspired, but also personalized that really tells the judges something about the teams," he continued. "It's gotta be reflective."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Guest star Jessica Meir (astronaut), host Will Arnett and contestants Drew and Miranda in the "Ready to Launch" season three premiere episode of LEGO MASTERS. (Tom Griscom/FOX)

Wednesday, they welcome the first special guests of the season – two NASA astronauts. And NASA night's winning build will also go on display at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

"That really shows how much people love, not just the show, but building with LEGO and what an important role they play in all our lives, you know, in sort of development that kind of building time for kids, how fun it is," Arnett added. "But also how great it is for, you know, really mining their imaginations and how much value the scientific community can put on something like that is really cool."

LEGO employees Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard return to their roles as Brickmasters for the third season. And as always, the top teams will face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, and the grand title of LEGO Masters.

"LEGO Masters" airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on FOX.

