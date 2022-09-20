Legislation to address migrant busing emergency to be voted on by DC Council

DC Council is voting on emergency legislation Tuesday to address the buses of migrants being sent to the District from border states.

The vote comes less than a week after Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent two buses of migrants to be dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris' D.C. home.

Migrants have been arriving at Union Station from states like Texas and Arizona for months now. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says approximately 8,000 migrants have arrived in the District since April.

Local groups have provided basic necessities to the migrants when they arrive, but Mayor Bowser says the resources of those groups are becoming increasingly strained.

After declaring a public health emergency earlier this month, Mayor Bowser called on the DC Council to support a bill that would establish an Office of Migrant Services. The bill would invest $10 million to support organizations working in the field.

However, the bill has some critics. On Monday, 38 organizations and experts told the council to vote "no," saying the bill gives the mayor broad power to decide who is eligible to receive services with little oversight. Critics also say the bill would allow children to be housed in congregate settings, which can be unsafe.

The council will consider a number of amendments in light of those criticisms. A vote is expected Tuesday afternoon.