‘Legacy on Ice’ honors victims of DCA plane crash with emotional tribute

The Brief "Legacy on Ice" honored the 67 victims of the Potomac midair collision, including 28 from the figure skating community. Skating legends and local skating schools performed emotional tributes, with families sharing stories of their lost loved ones. All proceeds will support victims’ families, first responders, and aviation professionals through three designated charities. Monumental Sports & Entertainment covered all event costs to ensure all funds go directly to those affected.



One month after 67 lives were lost in a midair collision over the Potomac River, figure skating legends and the D.C. community came together at Capital One Arena for a powerful tribute: "Legacy on Ice."

A tribute to DC plane crash victims

The event, created in less than a month, was an evening of remembrance, healing, and hope. It honored all 67 victims, including 28 from the figure skating community, with performances from some of the sport’s greatest athletes.

Before each skater took the ice, a white rose was placed in remembrance, and while the night featured Olympic and world champions, some of the most touching moments came from skating schools paying tribute to those who once skated alongside them.

Families who lost loved ones also took part in emotional tributes, sharing their stories and shedding tears in a moment of collective grief and support.

"It’s a warm embrace," said Monumental Sports & Entertainment owner Ted Leonsis. "It’s about being in this together. Everyone relates personally to what happened."

Approximately 150 people attended to honor their loved ones.

The event also recognized first responders and aviation professionals who worked in the aftermath of the crash. All proceeds from "Legacy on Ice" will be distributed equally among the U.S. Figure Skating Family Support Fund, the Greater Washington Community Foundation’s DCA Together Relief Fund, and the DC Fire & EMS Foundation.

"The more you learn, the more you want to help," Leonsis said. "We’re committed to making this a success for the families, first responders, and the skating community."

Co-hosted by Olympic champions Brian Boitano and Kristi Yamaguchi, the event featured a star-studded lineup, including Nathan Chen, Peggy Fleming, Nancy Kerrigan, Ilia Malinin, and Scott Hamilton, among others.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment covered all event costs, ensuring that every dollar raised goes directly to the families and first responders affected by the tragedy.

For those wishing to contribute, donations are being accepted through the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation.