Leesburg teen cancer survivor headed to NBA All-Star Game

A 17-year-old cancer survivor is headed to the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Thanks to the North Carolina-based nonprofit Dream on 3 and student-athletes from George Washington University, Ace Culpepper, his mom Jeanae, and his little brother Miles will all be making the trip to Cleveland, Ohio to watch the NBA's best.

The Loudoun Valley High School senior told FOX 5 he's "shocked" and "excited" about the opportunity. Ace was diagnosed with leukemia two years ago. He didn't do well with chemotherapy. But, luckily in the summer of 2020, he received a successful bone marrow transplant from a woman in England. She turned out to be an ideal match.

Charlotte Bell, one of the GWU students who helped make this happen for Ace, said Dream on 3 is "very similar to Make A Wish."

"It's just sports team dreams, and it's not just life-threatening but life-altering conditions, so survivors of cancer – like Aces – their dreams can come true as well because they've had such a hard time in the past," Bell explained.

Jeanae Culpepper called the nonprofit an "amazing organization." "I can not speak highly enough of GW," she said. "My son is going to have the best weekend of his life. So, this is pretty exciting."

Ace, Jeanae and Miles will attend the Rising Stars game tonight, a practice tomorrow and the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.