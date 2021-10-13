Leesburg suspect seized teenage jogger on trail; thwarted by passing bicyclist: cops

Leesburg police are looking for a man who tried to seize a teenage girl while she jogged along a trail, only to be thwarted by a bicyclist who crashed into him.

Police say the incident unfolded around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7 on the W&OD Trail, northwest of the trail access point from Tuscarora Creek Park.

After the bicyclist crashed into the suspect, he ran away.

Police are looking for a white male who is at least 6 feet tall with dark brown, shoulder-length curly hair. They say he has hairy arms, and was wearing tan cargo shorts and a blue short-sleeved during the incident.

Police also want to talk to the bicyclist – who they have not heard from.

Anyone who can help police in their investigation should call (703) 771-4500.

