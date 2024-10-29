Leesburg man strikes 2 vehicles while under the influence, flees scene: police

Loudoun County officials have arrested a suspect following a three-vehicle collision.

Officials attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle driving at night with its headlights off. The driver of the vehicle failed to pull over and fled law enforcement.

The same deputy later identified the same vehicle as being involved in a three-vehicle crash. It was determined that the driver fled the vehicle after striking the other two vehicles.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Miky Mendoza of Leesburg. He has been charged with driving while intoxicated, hit-and-run, eluding law enforcement, and obstruction of justice.

Mendoza is being held without bond.