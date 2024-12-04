‘Leave your guns at home’: Braveboy, family plead for end to violence after activist killed

Leaders and family members are calling for an end to the violence after community activist Cornelius McDonald was killed outside a popular Largo restaurant over the weekend.

The deadly shooting happened outside Jasper's Restaurant in Prince George's County around 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

McDonald’s cousin, Rico Scott, spoke with FOX 5 and had a request for the community. "It’s time to put the guns down…it’s time to stop this. It’s been past time," he said. "All the violence that’s going on, whether it be carjackings, or whether it be random acts of violence at the mall, or whatever, it’s time to cut it out, it’s time to stop."

READ MORE: Community mourns death of activist Cornelius McDonald as police continue investigation

Community mourns death of activist Cornelius McDonald as police continue investigation

"What I think is extremely important is for people to leave their guns at home. Leave your guns at home," Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy told FOX 5. "If it’s a dispute, settling it with a gun will only end - potentially - someone else’s life, and your life."

The suspect, 35-year-old Terrelle Bailey of Washington, D.C., is in police custody.

Charging documents say both men got into an argument at Jasper’s before Prince George’s County officers working on a private security detail escorted the suspect out.

READ MORE: Suspect in custody for fatal shooting of community activist Cornelius McDonald in PG County

When McDonald left the restaurant, Bailey was allegedly waiting outside. There was another argument before investigators say bailey pulled out a gun and fired.

McDonald was 33 years old and leaves behind a young son, a sister and his mother. His brother was murdered five years ago.

Bailey is expected to have a bond hearing this afternoon. Braveboy tells FOX 5 she plans to ask for the maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.