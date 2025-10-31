Expand / Collapse search

Leaf collection begins in DC Monday

Published  October 31, 2025 2:43pm EDT
Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - Leaf collection in Washington, D.C. begins Monday, November 3. 

What we know:

Leaf collection season this year runs from Monday, November 3, through February 2026.

Residents in Section A neighborhoods should have their leaves raked to the curb or treebox by Sunday, November 2. Check here to see a map of all sections across all eight Wards. 

  • Section 1AColumbia HeightsMt. Pleasant
  • Columbia Heights
  • Mt. Pleasant
  • Section 2AMt. Vernon SquareMt. Vernon TriangleShawTruxton Circle
  • Mt. Vernon Square
  • Mt. Vernon Triangle
  • Shaw
  • Truxton Circle
  • Section 3ACleveland ParkForest Hills
  • Cleveland Park
  • Forest Hills
  • Section 4ABrightwoodColonial VillageNorth Portal EstatesShepherd Park
  • Brightwood
  • Colonial Village
  • North Portal Estates
  • Shepherd Park
  • Section 5AFt. Totten ParkMichigan ParkNorth Michigan ParkPleasant HillQueens Chapel
  • Ft. Totten Park
  • Michigan Park
  • North Michigan Park
  • Pleasant Hill
  • Queens Chapel
  • Section 6ACapitol Hill EastNOMAStanton Park
  • Capitol Hill East
  • NOMA
  • Stanton Park
  • Section 7ABurrvilleDeanwoodFt. DuPontLincoln Heights
  • Burrville
  • Deanwood
  • Ft. DuPont
  • Lincoln Heights
  • Section 8AAnacostiaFairlawnGarfield HeightsHillsdaleKnoxddale/Buena VistaSkylandWoodlawn
  • Anacostia
  • Fairlawn
  • Garfield Heights
  • Hillsdale
  • Knoxddale/Buena Vista
  • Skyland
  • Woodlawn
