Leaf collection begins in DC Monday
WASHINGTON - Leaf collection in Washington, D.C. begins Monday, November 3.
What we know:
Leaf collection season this year runs from Monday, November 3, through February 2026.
Residents in Section A neighborhoods should have their leaves raked to the curb or treebox by Sunday, November 2. Check here to see a map of all sections across all eight Wards.
- Section 1AColumbia HeightsMt. Pleasant
- Columbia Heights
- Mt. Pleasant
- Section 2AMt. Vernon SquareMt. Vernon TriangleShawTruxton Circle
- Mt. Vernon Square
- Mt. Vernon Triangle
- Shaw
- Truxton Circle
- Section 3ACleveland ParkForest Hills
- Cleveland Park
- Forest Hills
- Section 4ABrightwoodColonial VillageNorth Portal EstatesShepherd Park
- Brightwood
- Colonial Village
- North Portal Estates
- Shepherd Park
- Section 5AFt. Totten ParkMichigan ParkNorth Michigan ParkPleasant HillQueens Chapel
- Ft. Totten Park
- Michigan Park
- North Michigan Park
- Pleasant Hill
- Queens Chapel
- Section 6ACapitol Hill EastNOMAStanton Park
- Capitol Hill East
- NOMA
- Stanton Park
- Section 7ABurrvilleDeanwoodFt. DuPontLincoln Heights
- Burrville
- Deanwood
- Ft. DuPont
- Lincoln Heights
- Section 8AAnacostiaFairlawnGarfield HeightsHillsdaleKnoxddale/Buena VistaSkylandWoodlawn
- Anacostia
- Fairlawn
- Garfield Heights
- Hillsdale
- Knoxddale/Buena Vista
- Skyland
- Woodlawn