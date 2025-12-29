Lawyers demand evidence of alleged DC pipe bomber's confession

The Brief Lawyers for Brian Cole, accused of placing pipe bombs outside the Republican and Democratic National Committees' headquarters, are demanding evidence of his alleged confession. Cole's lawyers have filed a request for the prosecution to provide evidence of his confession, including any recordings. This request is based on the Brady v. Maryland Supreme Court case, which requires the disclosure of such evidence.



Lawyers for Brian Cole, accused of placing pipe bombs outside the Republican and Democratic National Committees' headquarters, are demanding evidence of his alleged confession.

Cole's legal strategy

What we know:

Cole's lawyers have filed a request for the prosecution to provide evidence of his confession, including any recordings. This request is based on the Brady v. Maryland Supreme Court case, which requires the disclosure of such evidence.

The judge had already ordered the prosecution to disclose Brady materials on Dec. 5, the day Cole was arrested. Despite this, Cole's legal team is pushing for further evidence disclosure.

DC pipe bomber suspect confesses: court docs

The backstory:

The details surrounding Brian Cole Jr.'s confession of allegedly planting pipe bombs in Washington, D.C. on the eve of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot were released on Sunday as part of pre-trial court filings.

Cole initially denied involvement but confessed after being shown surveillance images, investigators said.

Court documents show his confession included telling investigators details about the construction and planting of the bombs, as well as his motivations. He stated that he acted alone and did not inform anyone of his plans.

Cole was arrested and charged on Dec. 4 with violating 18 U.S.C. 844, which is use of an explosive device, following a nearly five-year investigation.

He was specifically charged with planting explosive devices near the Democratic and Republican National Committee buildings in Washington, according to an affidavit. No one was hurt before the devices were rendered safe, but the FBI has said both could have been deadly.

What they're saying:

"The fact that we don't have a grand jury indictment leads me to believe that we're probably going to get a plea deal," Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor, told FOX 5 D.C.

Rahmani explained that if a plea deal is in the works, a grand jury indictment would be unnecessary.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the prosecution will provide the requested evidence or if a plea deal will be reached before a grand jury indictment.