Lawyer representing Black female cops suing dept says sergeant retaliated against complaints

A D.C. police sergeant is accused of retaliating against several police cadets who filed complaints against her. Apparently the sergeant was able to read and review the complaints against her.

READ MORE: Black female cops describe graphic harassment, mistreatment, retaliation in DC police department

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports at least three former police cadets are accusing their superior of harassment, making them sit in a building for eight hours and more for months. All this reportedly happening after the cadets complained about their superior’s misconduct.

The lawsuit filed last month accuses a D.C. police sergeant of retaliating against cadets who did not participate in parties and underage drinking. The lawsuit asserts the cadets who did participate were allowed to continue in the cadet program without retaliation. The cadets who did not and complained were reportedly punished and excluded from policing activities.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Retaliation is a violation of the Washington, D.C. Whistle Blower Law, which prohibits retaliation against those participating in an investigation.

Attorney Pamela Keith with Temple Law Offices in Washington, DC says these were young people who were interested in careers in law enforcement and they were asked to provide statements regarding misconduct.

READ MORE: DC police investigating attack on Asian man, parents near National Cathedral as bias crime

Advertisement

A community town hall to discuss the incident is scheduled for Tuesday night at Unity Baptist Church in Washington, D.C.

