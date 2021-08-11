DC police investigating attack on Asian man, parents near National Cathedral as bias crime

D.C. police say a man hurled racial and anti-LGBTQ slurs at an Asian man and his family during an attack near the National Cathedral over the weekend.

Police have charged Patrick Tebat with bias-related crime and assault after he attacked the man and his parents while they walked down the street in the 2800 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday morning.

According to a police report, the victim said that he was walking with his parents on Fulton Street, while the suspect shouted "You are not Americans" and used a derogatory word for a gay man.

Shortly after, the victim told police that he turned around and say Tebat attacking his parents.

The victim intervened and Tebat turned on him.

Tebat was still on the scene when police arrived.

