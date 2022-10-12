Lawsuit threatens expansion of major roadways around Capital Beltway

A major lawsuit is threatening the expansion of two major roadways around the Capital Beltway.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says that while commuters may be cheering at the thought of some relief along Interstate 270 and the American Legion Bridge - environmental and historic preservation groups say it’s a harmful and unnecessary project.

The Sierra Club, National Trust for Historic Preservation, Natural Resources Defense Council and Friends of Moses Hall have sued to stop the massive project.

They say it threatens two important sites - Morningstar Moses Cemetery, a historic black cemetery in Cabin John - and Plummers Island, a 12-acre undeveloped island in the Potomac that is home to rare plant life.

According to Alnwick, the lawsuit filed in federal court claims the environmental review required for project approval was "insufficient and error filled."

The $5 billion dollar Opportunity Maryland project would widen I-270, add toll lanes, and expand the American Legion Bridge.