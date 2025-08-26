Lawmakers seek to rename post office in honor of firefighter killed in Sterling home explosion

The Brief Lawmakers hope to rename a post office in a fallen firefighter’s honor. Firefighter Trevor Brown was killed when a home exploded in Sterling in February of 2024. Rep. Suhas Subramanyam said he hopes the bipartisan legislation passes by the end of the year.



Virginia lawmakers hope to rename a Sterling post office in honor of a fallen firefighter.

The backstory:

On February 16, 2024, a home exploded in Virginia, killing Trevor Brown, a firefighter with the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company. The explosion was caused by a leaking 500-gallon underground propane tank, investigators said.

Brown left behind a wife and three children.

READ MORE: Report details Virginia house explosion that killed firefighter

What we know:

Now, Virginia lawmakers are backing legislation that would name a Sterling post office after Brown. It would officially be called the "Firefighter Trevor Brown Post Office Building."

"Everyone in our Virginia delegation is supportive of honoring his legacy and the legacy of all first responders who give their life in service to our community and country," said Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D – Va.), who introduced the legislation. "I want [Brown’s] passing and this post office to be a reminder of all the great things he did."

READ MORE: Propane technician accused in Sterling home explosion found guilty

What's next:

Subramanyam said he’s hopeful that the legislation will pass by the end of the year and that the name will be official by the end of next year.