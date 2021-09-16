Laurel victim abducted by home invaders; forced to make ATM withdrawals: cops

Laurel police are asking for the public’s help as they search for several suspects who broke into a home and abducted a male victim and forced him to make several withdrawals from ATMs.

READ MORE: Suspect in death of pregnant Laurel woman, unborn child charged with manslaughter

According to police, the robbers entered the home in the 8200 block of Londonderry Court around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

After breaking in through a backdoor, they stole a number of items before abducting the victim.

READ MORE: Wheaton AT&T store armed robbery suspect caught after running from police, carjacking in Laurel

Police say they victim was found in the area of the 495 Beltway and I-95.

The suspects stole two vehicles from the home – but no one was hurt during the incident.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police are hoping someone in the neighborhood may have doorbell camera footage or anything else that might help them in their investigation.

Advertisement

If you can help police in their investigation, call (301) 498-0092.

