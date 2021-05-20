Suspect in death of pregnant Laurel woman, unborn child charged with manslaughter

A man was riding in the backseat of a vehicle with a pregnant woman in the passenger seat when he reportedly mishandled a gun, killing the woman and her unborn child in Laurel Wednesday night.

Ronald Smith of Burning Springs Road in Laurel faces manslaughter and an array of related charges in connection with the death of Latisha Monica Adams, 30, of Andrew Court in Laurel.

Anne Arundel County police began investigating shortly before 11 p.m. when they responded to the 3400 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found Adams lying near a vehicle. Both Adams and the unborn child were pronounced deceased after they were taken to a local hospital.

They say Adams was about five months pregnant.

Investigators talked to multiple witnesses, as well as the suspect, who told them he was riding in the backseat of a vehicle with Adams in the front seat.

Smith told police he was "manipulating the handgun" when he fired one round into the seat, striking Adams.

Smith told police that he "accidentally" shot Adams.

Adams’ boyfriend had been driving the car. According to Smith, they both tried to get her medical aid, and the vehicle drifted into the median area of the roadway.

Along with manslaughter, Smith was charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, firearm use in a felony/violent crime, illegal possession of a regulated firearm.

Smith has been jailed with no bond.