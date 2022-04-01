Latino construction workers targeted in rash of armed robberies across the District

Immigrant construction workers are being targeted in a rash of armed robberies across the District.

These robberies and sometimes assaults are specifically targeting Latino construction workers. And a lot of the workers who may be undocumented, are too afraid to even report these incidents to the police.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) tells FOX 5 it's terrifying for these workers – this is their livelihood – they're just simply going to work and never thought they'd have a target on their back.

MPD Officer Jose Gonzalez Tirado says the robbers are after cash that they know a lot of these construction workers carry on them.

"Imagine if you go to a construction site, you rob 3-4 people, and you get 4 cellphones, and you'll probably get a couple of hundred dollars in cash," he says.

The robbers apparently check out the site, see how many workers are there, and then come back armed and with more people.

There have been more than 100 incidents since last fall. In January, MPD arrested 26-year-old Antonio Ussery of Southeast D.C.

Police say Ussery shot a construction worker and may be tied to 20 other robberies. There are a number of active investigations ongoing right now.

MPD and the Mayor's Office of Latino Affairs have since launched a campaign to educate the Latino community about their rights and the importance of calling the police when they need help.

"Don't be afraid of law enforcement. Call 911 if you're the victim or a witness of the victim of the crime," Officer Gonzalez Tirado says. "We will not share information with immigration authorities. D.C. is a sanctuary city. And we're here to help."

Officer Gonzales adds if you are a victim or a witness to such a robbery it's important to get a good description, maybe a car or a bike involved, whether the suspects have tattoos, facial hair, any details that can help police.