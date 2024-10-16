Late-night businesses in Prince George’s County may face new safety regulations

Certain businesses in Prince George’s County may have to step up their security soon.

A bill called the Late Night Safety Plan is making its way through the County Council right now - but there are some objections before it passes.

Councilmember Krystal Oriadha, who represents District 7, introduced the bill back in March.

This week, it passed through a committee and is on its way to a public hearing before a final vote.

The goal, Oriadha said, is to combat a crime wave that is making the entire community feel unsafe.

"Because a lot of our businesses, they're making money off of the residents that live here, but they don't live in these neighborhoods, these communities," Oriadha said. "As a new mom, I know there's a tangible fear that I don't get gas with my baby in the car. I don't do it. So the reality is, should our community have that level of fear? No, we shouldn't."

This bill applies to businesses open between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m. and includes places like bars, gas stations, convenience stores, laundromats, and tobacco shops.

Hundreds of places in Prince George's County will be impacted.

"We have full support from the community, thinking it is really time that the businesses are part of the solution, that they are invested in having security measures that work - because there are some businesses doing it already, but it has to be across the county," Oriadha said.

As part of the bill, businesses have to come up with a safety plan if they're open between the hours of 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. – the original legislation had the timeframe from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

That could include anything from extra lighting and surveillance cameras to staff training and adding on-site security.

They then have to submit that plan to local law enforcement for review and approval and renew it every three years.

And if they don't - they cannot operate during those overnight hours.

The legislation mandates that the plans will be individualized for each business.

"We didn't want to create a standard across the board, we wanted to give flexibility - it just says every business that falls in this parameter has to submit a plan to the police department for review and then the police department will approve it, make recommendations on things they have to adjust," Oriadha explained.

Places like hospitals, hotels, and movie theaters are all exempt.

In mid-September, neighboring Montgomery County started requiring businesses to have a late-night safety plan, as well. The difference is that theirs applies to businesses between the hours of 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The Maryland Restaurant Association and the Maryland Retailers Alliance have both asked Prince George's County Council to amend the current bill to those same times.

"We definitely understand the intention to make sure that both customers and employees at these businesses are provided with a safe environment overnight," said Sarah Price with the Maryland Retailers Alliance.

But, she said, they are hoping the council will be more transparent and provide more clarity to businesses about expectations moving forward.

She added that many of the businesses that are open overnight are meeting a need within the community.

"Whether it's individuals who are getting off of the third shift and need something to eat or pick up a few essentials on their way home. These businesses - fast food restaurants, convenience stores, even 24-hour pharmacies, they are there for a reason and we want to make sure they are still able to operate," Price said.

Some businesses have pushed back - particularly if they're being asked to provide on-site security, because of that added cost.

Councilmember Oriadha said she hopes the Late Night Safety Plan will be in place by November.

