Some businesses in Prince George’s County may soon be required to revamp their security.

It’s called the Late Night Business Safety Plan, and one council member believes it will help combat crime in the county.

If the proposed bill, introduced by Councilmember Krystal Oriadha passes, businesses like gas stations that are open late at night will have to step up their security. And if they don’t, they’ll be fined.

"It can be unsafe. A lot of things happen after hours," Councilmember Oriadha told FOX 5. That is why she is proposing that businesses open between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. come up with a safety plan.

"We've been seeing a huge number of carjackings at gas stations. We've been seeing it at laundry mats and convenience stores; issues with people actually losing their lives at these establishments," Oriadha said.

Several people FOX 5 spoke with at a 24-hour laundromat in College Park who didn’t want to go on camera said that during the day they feel safe, but at night, you find people who aren’t customers just hanging out in the parking lot.

With this legislation, businesses will work with the Prince George’s County Police Department to come up with a plan to enhance security at their establishments.

That could be anything from brighter lights outside the property, an actual security officer, or installing security cameras.

"That's one of the issues we found when we talk to law enforcement that sometimes the cameras are there, but they don't even record," Oriadha said. The council member said that when it comes to footing the bill, she thinks this is a commitment that we need to see from the businesses.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Prince George’s County considers new safety measures for late-night businesses.

"We are not talking about types of repairs that are millions of ongoing dollars. We are talking about common sense changes that can make your establishment safer," she explained.

In this bill, there is also a fund where business owners can get access to money to help pay for some of the recommendations made by police.