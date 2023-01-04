Expand / Collapse search

Police arrest suspect at Dallas golf course after he shot at golfers, hid for hours in drainage ditch

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:17PM
RAW VIDEO: Suspect arrested after police robot throws smoke bomb into culvert

A police robot threw smoke into a culvert to chase out a suspect accused of shooting at golfers.

DALLAS - Dramatic moments at a South Dallas golf course on Wednesday, when an hours-long standoff between a suspect and police came to an end thanks to a police robot.

The Dallas Police Department asked the public to avoid the area around North Jim Miller Road near Grover C. Keeton Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon during the standoff.

Dallas police say around 10 a.m. officers spotted a vehicle with stolen plates in the area of North St. Augustine.

The car stopped after it crashed near Bruton and Jim Miller Road, near the golf course.

Keeton Park golf pro describes shooting at golf course

The Dallas Police Department asked the public to avoid the area around North Jim Miller Road in front of Grover C. Keeton Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon.

Ty Martinez, a golf pro at the course, told FOX 4 a man then approached people who were playing on the fourth hole.

The golfers then apparently offered the man a ride in their cart.

"At some point in the transaction they ended up getting shot at by the gentleman, the gentleman stole the golf cart, and he tried to flee to the front entrance," Martinez said. 

Dallas police give update on suspect standoff at golf course

Police say the suspect is contained and that negotiations are underway.

Police say none of the men were hit by the shots.

A SWAT team surrounded a culvert in the area for hours, attempting to negotiate with the suspect.

snapshot-86.jpg

Shortly after 4 p.m. a police robot threw a smoke bomb inside the culvert.

The suspect attempted to flee, but was quickly apprehended by police.

DPD identified the suspect as 31-year-old Kevin Knowles.

He was taken to the hospital as a precaution following his arrest.