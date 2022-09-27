Large brush fire breaks out in Anacostia Park

Firefighters are working to extinguish a large brush fire that ignited in Anacostia Park Tuesday evening.

D.C. Fire and EMS officials are at the scene in the 1900 block of Anacostia Drive Southeast wetting down the area.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Officials have deployed fireboats to provide water supply and additional foam units have been requested.

D.C. Fire and EMS said no structures were damaged due to the fire and there are no injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.