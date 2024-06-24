Tractor trailer overturns on Dulles Toll Road near Leesburg Pike

An overturned tractor-trailer on Dulles Toll Road had lanes blocked off as Fairfax County Fire crews worked to clear the wreckage.

Dulles Toll Road officials posted a photo of the crash around 11:40 a.m. Monday. The large tractor-trailer is lying on its side after overturning.

Officials first had all lanes are blocked off due to the accident at exit 16B for Leesburg Pike/Rte. 7 West and police were diverting all traffic onto eastbound Leesburg Pike.

Two left lanes were opened up hours later but drivers are still asked use caution in the area and follow police instructions.

The cause of the accident is not known at this time.