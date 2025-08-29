Labor Day weekend: Weather forecast, best times to travel

article

The Brief Labor Day weekend travel is about to begin. Drivers should avoid the road during peak traffic times, leaving before noon or after 8 p.m. Airports are expected to be the most crowded on Friday.



Labor Day weekend is officially here, which means it's time to soak in the last days of summer!

But don't ruin a sunny holiday by leaving for your trip at the wrong time. Here's everything you need to know for Labor Day travel.

Best times to travel

What we know:

AAA is expecting a strong end to summer travel this weekend after the U.S. saw a record-breaking year.

Road trips top the list, making up 85-90 percent of all trips for holiday weekends. So, when should you head out on your road trip this weekend?

Peak road traffic is expected from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday and noon to 8 p.m. Friday. Drivers should consider traveling before noon or after 8 p.m.

If you plan on flying, airports are expected to be the most crowded on Friday, with number of travelers expected to reach nearly 3 million.

Labor Day weekend weather

Local perspective:

Sun is in the forecast for most of the Labor Day weekend, with a chance of spotty showers on Friday.

Temperatures will stay in the high 70s and low 80s - a perfect way to end the summer celebrations!