Labor Day weekend: Weather forecast, best times to travel
Labor Day weekend is officially here, which means it's time to soak in the last days of summer!
But don't ruin a sunny holiday by leaving for your trip at the wrong time. Here's everything you need to know for Labor Day travel.
Best times to travel
What we know:
AAA is expecting a strong end to summer travel this weekend after the U.S. saw a record-breaking year.
Road trips top the list, making up 85-90 percent of all trips for holiday weekends. So, when should you head out on your road trip this weekend?
Peak road traffic is expected from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday and noon to 8 p.m. Friday. Drivers should consider traveling before noon or after 8 p.m.
If you plan on flying, airports are expected to be the most crowded on Friday, with number of travelers expected to reach nearly 3 million.
Labor Day weekend weather
Local perspective:
Sun is in the forecast for most of the Labor Day weekend, with a chance of spotty showers on Friday.
Temperatures will stay in the high 70s and low 80s - a perfect way to end the summer celebrations!
