Labor Day weekend airline travel expected to break records despite DC area storms 

This Labor Day weekend is set to be one of the busiest travel periods on record in the Washington, D.C. region despite recent storms causing delays and cancellations.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) anticipates screening over 17 million airline passengers across the country during the holiday travel period from Thursday, August 29 through Wednesday, September 4. The peak travel day is projected to be August 30, when TSA expects to screen 2.86 million people.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick spent Friday at Dulles International Airport, where travelers are trying to make up for lost time after hundreds of delays and cancelations there and at Reagan National Airport due to severe weather on Thursday.

American Airlines expects this to be its largest Labor Day weekend ever, with passenger volumes up 14% from last year. United Airlines also reports a record-breaking weekend, with more than 2.9 million passengers booked systemwide between August 29 and September 3.

The TSA urges passengers to help streamline the process by avoiding prohibited items in carry-ons, ensuring they have the appropriate IDs, and arriving early.