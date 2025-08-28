Labor Day weekend 2025 traffic: Best and worst times to hit the road

The Brief Bay Bridge traffic expected to top 345,000 vehicles this weekend. Best travel times are early morning or late evening, officials say. AAA warns of major delays Thursday on northbound BW Parkway.



Labor Day weekend around the nation’s capital often means gridlock - and this year is no exception.

The Maryland Transportation Authority expects more than 345,000 vehicles to cross the Bay Bridge between Friday, Aug. 29, and Monday, Sept. 1.

Best times to cross the Bay Bridge:

-Thursday, August 28 - before 11 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

-Friday, August 29 - before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

-Saturday, August 30 - before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

-Sunday, August 31 - before 11 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

-Labor Day Monday, September 1 - before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Officials urge drivers to stay alert, avoid speeding, and stick to U.S. Route 50 on both sides of the bridge to keep local roads clear for emergency vehicles and residents.

AAA national travel forecast:

-Thursday, August 28 - Best: Before 1:00 p.m.- Worst: 1:00 p.m.– 8:00 p.m.

-Friday, August 29 - Best: Before 12:00 p.m.- Worst: 12:00 p.m.– 8:00 p.m.

-Saturday, August 30 - Best: 6:00 AM – 10:00 a.m. - Worst: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

-Sunday, August 31 - Best: Before 11:00 a.m. - Worst: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

-Monday, September 1 - Best: Before 12:00 p.m.- Worst: 12:00 p.m.– 4:00 p.m.

In the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore regions, AAA warns of major delays on northbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Estimated travel time: 1 hour and 35 minutes - an 86% increase over normal.