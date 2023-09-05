Labor Day shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Montgomery County; suspected gunman in custody

Authorities say one person is dead, and two others are hospitalized with injuries after a triple shooting on Labor Day in Montgomery County.

The shooting was reported Monday around 7:40 p.m. in the 14200 block of Punch Street in the Aspen Hill area.

Police say when they arrived, they found a man in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital.

Officers then entered a nearby residence and located two females suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the females was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials say a man suspected to be the shooter has been taken into custody.

Investigators believe the shootings are domestic related and that there is no threat to the community.

The investigation is continuing.