The Brief Authorities are working to confirm if the body found in Tysons Corner is Kyle Coleman. Coleman’s car crashed Friday night, but was empty when first responders arrived. Search efforts discovered a body near Westpark Drive.



Authorities are working to confirm whether a body recovered from a pond in Tysons Corner is that of 19-year-old Kyle Coleman, who went missing early Saturday after a reported crash.

Body found in search

What we know:

Coleman, a Morehouse College student, was out with friends in the Tysons area on Friday night. At 11:20 p.m., his iPhone sent an automatic crash detection alert to 911, indicating his car had hit a tree. The dispatcher reported hearing screaming in the background. When first responders arrived, the vehicle was empty.

For three days, Fairfax County deployed detectives, officers, helicopters, drones, forensic teams, K-9 units, and search and rescue teams to locate Coleman.

SKYFOX aerial footage showed the Fairfax County Police Dive Team searching the area near Westpark Drive and Galleria Drive, where the body was recovered.

READ MORE: Body recovered from pond amid search for missing man in Fairfax County

Community gathers

What we know:

In Prince William County, community members gathered at Battlefield High School, where Coleman graduated last year. They lit candles, shared memories, and prayed.

Authorities continue to investigate.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Kyle Coleman search: Body found amid effort to locate missing Morehouse College student