Body recovered from pond amid search for missing man in Fairfax County

Authorities are continuing the search for a 19-year-old who went missing over the weekend after he was reportedly involved in a car crash in Fairfax County.

What we know:

Police say Kyle Benjamin Coleman, 19, was last seen at approximately 12:15 a.m. on June 7.

According to police, Coleman's car was found unoccupied after being involved in a car crash in Fairfax County.

Police say he was believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance.

Coleman is described as 5’11", 160lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and white Morehouse College windbreaker and black running pants.

What we don't know:

Fairfax County police say they recovered a body from a small body of water near Westpark Drive and Galleria Drive in Tysons as they were continuing the search for Coleman.

At this time, the identity of the victim has not been confirmed.